Altria Group, Inc. (MO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Altria Group has increased its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 74.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Shares of MO opened at $48.25 on Monday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

