Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.80

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.80 and last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.21.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.