Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Update

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ATUSF opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.2242 dividend. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATUSF shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

