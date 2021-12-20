AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at CIBC

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AltaGas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.32.

TSE ALA opened at C$26.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.36. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$18.26 and a 12-month high of C$27.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.59.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$831.99 million. Equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.02%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

