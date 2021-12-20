Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Lifted to “Outperform” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Alsea from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alsea presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. Alsea has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. The firm operates through the following segments: Food & Beverages, and Distribution & Production. The Food & Beverages segment include fast food, coffee shops, casual dining, restaurant, and fast casual dining.

