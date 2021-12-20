Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,834.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,892.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,740.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

