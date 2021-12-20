Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Major Shareholder Buys $171,787.10 in Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 94,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $171,787.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Knighted Pastures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 85,706 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $162,841.40.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 173,979 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $325,340.73.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 489,948 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $881,906.40.

On Monday, November 1st, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 64,464 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $117,969.12.

Shares of AESE stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESE. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

