Alliance Fan Token Reaches Market Cap of $638,929.20 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001365 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $638,929.20 and approximately $6,608.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00052657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.46 or 0.08348152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00076560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,735.02 or 0.99975762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00048395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

