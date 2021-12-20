Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of ALGM opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $527,948.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,172,457 shares of company stock worth $278,267,229 over the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 810,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after acquiring an additional 683,534 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

