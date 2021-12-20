Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Short Interest Up 23.9% in November

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

ABTX traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,827. The stock has a market cap of $800.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $45.91.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

