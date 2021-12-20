Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 470.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 121,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $23.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 333.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

