Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will report earnings per share of $2.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. Align Technology reported earnings per share of $2.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $11.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN traded down $23.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $585.55. 6,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,701. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $641.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.83. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $494.45 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

