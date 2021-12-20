Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Airbnb by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 114.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Airbnb by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB opened at $157.91 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $100.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.02.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.95.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $4,032,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,234,824 shares of company stock worth $225,690,091. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.