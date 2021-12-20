Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $4,032,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,234,824 shares of company stock valued at $225,690,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB stock opened at $157.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

