Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,942 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.6% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.46. 2,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,451. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.70.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.