AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $5.43

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.43, but opened at $5.57. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 10,683 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,278,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,163,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,415,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,235,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

