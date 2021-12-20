agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells $81,429.66 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $81,429.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in agilon health by 29.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in agilon health by 25.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

