Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,612,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Shares of A stock opened at $151.42 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.63 and its 200-day moving average is $156.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

