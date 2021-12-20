Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $52,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,919 shares of company stock worth $2,064,532. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.95. 77,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

