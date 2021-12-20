Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Aflac reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aflac.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,919 shares of company stock worth $2,064,532. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 33.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 9.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.95. 102,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,329. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $58.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.