Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.29.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $160.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $98.33 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.76.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth $352,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 82.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.