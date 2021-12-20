Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 335 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,111 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $99.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.70. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

