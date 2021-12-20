Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $58.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $249.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

