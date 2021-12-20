Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 1.5% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $201.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.45 and a 200-day moving average of $251.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.19 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,696 shares of company stock valued at $45,208,829. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

