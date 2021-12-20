Aeryus (AER) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 95.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Aeryus has a total market capitalization of $9,045.58 and $18.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeryus has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Aeryus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.48 or 0.00373186 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009945 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000859 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $611.29 or 0.01330282 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Aeryus Profile

AER is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Aeryus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

