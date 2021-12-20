AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $85.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price upped by Barclays from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.13.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,088,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in AECOM by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in AECOM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

