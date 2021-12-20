Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Lifted to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.22.

AEIS stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.71 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 98.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 177.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

