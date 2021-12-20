Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $630.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $670.00 to $630.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $672.84.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $556.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $642.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $620.66. Adobe has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

