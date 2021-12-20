Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 220.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $10.39 on Monday, hitting $546.25. 26,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $642.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.66. The company has a market cap of $260.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

