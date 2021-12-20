Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.82. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 1,560 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
