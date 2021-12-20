Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.82. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 1,560 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

