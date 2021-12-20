Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Short Interest Down 17.4% in November

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 966,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.27.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYI stock opened at $203.52 on Monday. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $113.12 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.53 and a 200 day moving average of $189.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.19%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.