ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACIW opened at $33.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

