ACG Wealth Sells 3,103 Shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

ACG Wealth decreased its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth owned 1.88% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,624 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,418,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,650,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Shares of QINT stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

