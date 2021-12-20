ACG Wealth Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ACG Wealth decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.6% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Argus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $547.61 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $566.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $242.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $512.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

