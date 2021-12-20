ACG Wealth Has $8.32 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ACG Wealth lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 1.1% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after buying an additional 225,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after buying an additional 166,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after buying an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,352,000 after buying an additional 41,863 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,945,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.30.

Shares of URI opened at $332.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.35 and its 200-day moving average is $342.26. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

