ACG Wealth Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $326.10 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.32.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

