ACG Wealth Decreases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

ACG Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,414 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 2.4% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. ACG Wealth owned about 0.67% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

VNLA opened at $49.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.73 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

