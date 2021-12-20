Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 5.6% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $58,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.11.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $6.71 on Monday, reaching $389.53. 11,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.63 and its 200-day moving average is $332.56. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

