ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shot up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.64. 80,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,727,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACAD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after buying an additional 657,142 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after buying an additional 2,737,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,843,000 after buying an additional 761,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after buying an additional 1,347,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.