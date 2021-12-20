Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPLT. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $86.97 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $122.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.02.

