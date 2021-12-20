AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lifted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,329 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.26. The company had a trading volume of 48,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,203. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $133.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average is $114.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

