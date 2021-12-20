9,645 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,645 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PATH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $41.31 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $2,259,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

