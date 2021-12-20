924,999 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 924,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,938,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.52% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,528,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,167,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $19,731,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $18,086,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $18,017,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.20. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.