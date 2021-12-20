924,999 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 924,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,938,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.52% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,528,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,167,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $19,731,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $18,086,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $18,017,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.20. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

