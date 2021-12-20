8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Holdings Increased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 44.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $140,030.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,288. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

NYSE EGHT opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.10. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

