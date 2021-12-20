89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETNB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $232.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.00. 89bio has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). Research analysts predict that 89bio will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $122,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in 89bio by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of 89bio by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 89bio by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 38,111 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 89bio by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

