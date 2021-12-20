857,941 Shares in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 857,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.42% of Precigen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Precigen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Precigen by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Precigen by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Precigen by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Precigen by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. Analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

In related news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 47,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $233,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 540,165 shares of company stock worth $1,993,983 and have sold 253,700 shares worth $1,193,608. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

