$815.24 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will report sales of $815.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $773.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $856.63 million. Cabot reported sales of $746.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBT. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cabot by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cabot by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cabot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $53.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

