$721.20 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report $721.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.00 million and the highest is $728.40 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $690.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Shares of GIL opened at $40.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.