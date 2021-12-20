55,000 Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 34,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

BBD stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

BBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

