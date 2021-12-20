529 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,261,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,222,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,739,000 after acquiring an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,164 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 342.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 168,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 185,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $118.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.17. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $119.36.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

